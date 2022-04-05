Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wolfe Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907,382 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

