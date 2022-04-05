Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $347,550.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.99. 83,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

