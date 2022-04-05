Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. 34,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,324. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.