Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.