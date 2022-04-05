Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 34,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

