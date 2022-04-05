Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.73 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Welltower stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,100. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

