Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $433.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $433,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

