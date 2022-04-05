Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.