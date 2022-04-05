Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.78 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.89. 47,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.