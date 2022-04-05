Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.92 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $74,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,240,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.78. 2,448,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.74. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.76 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

