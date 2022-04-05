Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 8,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

