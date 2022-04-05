Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. 21,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,082. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.