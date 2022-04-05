Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,898 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,261. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

