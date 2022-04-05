Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $5,045,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ANSYS by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

ANSS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.16. 1,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

