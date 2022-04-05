Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.50. 691,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.14. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.85 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

