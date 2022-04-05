Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $229.00. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

