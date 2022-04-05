Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

