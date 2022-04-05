Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $61,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.82. 8,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,340. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

