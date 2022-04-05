Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,787 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $67,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $20,477,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

Anthem stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $492.48. 2,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.20. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.05 and a twelve month high of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

