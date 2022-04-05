Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,626 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 3,084,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

