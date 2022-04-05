Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after buying an additional 870,601 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $131.66. 28,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,117. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

