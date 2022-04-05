China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
