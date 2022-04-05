China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

