China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA opened at $10.75 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
