China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.