Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317,739 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

