Citigroup Upgrades Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

LON BPT opened at GBX 350 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.84. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 571 ($7.49). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.