Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $54.55 Average PT from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.91.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.