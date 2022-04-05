City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

City Office REIT has a payout ratio of 177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.