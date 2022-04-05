CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 8.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 52,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,056,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $502.20 million, a PE ratio of -172.98 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

