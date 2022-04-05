Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.84

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 104859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

