CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $9,773.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009562 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007143 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,818,850 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.