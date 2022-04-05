Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,480 ($19.41) price target on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.20) to GBX 1,370 ($17.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.83).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.87) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($13.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($22.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,353.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.30) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($52,159.16). Insiders acquired 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 over the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

