CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

