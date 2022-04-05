CNB Bank Has $40,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,024,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

