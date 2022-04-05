Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.63. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 4,073 shares of company stock worth $89,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

