Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Trading Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $81.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Colgate-Palmolive traded as low as $75.04 and last traded at $75.04. 23,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,210,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

