Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

CMCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

