Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 152,762 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

