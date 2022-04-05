Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

