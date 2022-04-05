Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

