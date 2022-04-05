Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

