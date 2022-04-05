Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 888 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Mills by 35.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Mills by 133.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.