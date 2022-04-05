Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 89,700 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

