Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.69% of Federated Hermes worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHI opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.