Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,879,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28.

