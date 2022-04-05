Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.58 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $31,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

