Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $628.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.55 and a 200 day moving average of $526.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

