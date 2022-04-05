Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 12.40% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

DVOL opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

