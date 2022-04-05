Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of First Financial Bankshares worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

