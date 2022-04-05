Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

